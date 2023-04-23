Forecast Outlook-4/23/23

Temperatures Heating Up This Upcoming Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Apr. 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We have a warming trend in our forecast that will push daytime highs into the mid-90′s by next weekend.

Between now and then we’ll encounter one cooling trend with our high Tuesday expected to be 82.

A cold front currently north of us will be to blame for the seasonal daytime high.

That front will also produce some windy weather but it will remain below advisory criteria.

Once we get past Tuesday high pressure builds in and will amplify meaning warmer temperatures are going to follow.

We’ll see a 10 to 12 degree increase in temperatures.

The UV Index for Monday is 8 or very high.

