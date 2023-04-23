Forecast Outlook-4/22/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A cold front that created some morning wind gusts and slipped south of us is paving the way for calmer winds Saturday night.

With the passage of that front the atmosphere is unstable and will allow for some clouds to drift into our area Sunday.

The instability coupled with warmer temperatures could fire up the atmosphere north of us in parts of Nye County and in Lincoln County.

In those areas we cannot rule out showers or thunderstorms.

Here in our area we will be dealing mostly with clouds.

To start the week we will see temperatures in the upper 80′s.

As we progress through the week temperatures will more from the 80′s into the 90′s starting Thursday.

The UV Index for Sunday for Las Vegas is 8 or very high.

