Police looking for suspect after physical assault on UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police Services is investigating after someone was physically assaulted on the UNLV campus Friday evening.

According to police, the assault happened in the Ham Fine Arts building.

Police Services is investigating a physical assault that occurred in the Ham Fine Arts building earlier this evening. The suspect is described as a dark skinned male, 30-50 years old, heavy build with pointed beard wearing a white cap, grey hoodie, and black sweatpants. Suspect — University Police Services (@UPDSouth) April 22, 2023

Police describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man between 30 to 40 years old with a heavy build and a pointed beard. Police believe he is wearing a white hat, gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

If you have any information you are urged to contact University Police Services.

This is a developing story.

