Motorcyclist dead after crash near 215, Buffalo in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a car near the 215 and Buffalo Drive Friday night.

Police told FOX5 the crash happened at the intersection of Badura Avenue and Buffalo just after 9:30 p.m.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on scene.

A Metro spokesperson said Buffalo is shut down from Roy Horn Way to Warm Springs Road.

No other details were provided at this time.

