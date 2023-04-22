Motorcyclist dead after crash near 215, Buffalo in southwest valley

By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a car near the 215 and Buffalo Drive Friday night.

Police told FOX5 the crash happened at the intersection of Badura Avenue and Buffalo just after 9:30 p.m.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on scene.

A Metro spokesperson said Buffalo is shut down from Roy Horn Way to Warm Springs Road.

No other details were provided at this time.

