Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in pond

Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, have been arrested after a child's body was found in a pond. (Source: WLBT)
By Joseph Doehring and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing murder charges after a child’s body was found in a pond in Mississippi.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a resident called his office Friday morning regarding a 5-year-old boy who had come to their front door.

The special-needs child could not share where he was from but with the help of deputies, they were able to locate his mother about an hour later.

Authorities said when they found the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Brooke Mallet, she was with her boyfriend, 22-year-old John Walker, and they were unaware that the child had gone missing.

While deputies were speaking with the mother, it was realized that a 3-year-old was also missing from the home.

Pace said deputies then began to look for the child, along with officers from the Vicksburg Police Department. Drones were also put into use.

Authorities said during their search they ended up finding the 3-year-old’s body in a pond. First responders administered CPR, but the child was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff, the child’s mother and boyfriend were arrested and charged with murder. Pace said this does not mean that they deliberately killed the child, but their alleged inactions led to the child’s death.

The 5-year-old boy has since been taken in by child protective services, authorities said.

