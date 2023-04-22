Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Oakland A’s sign binding agreement for ballpark in Las Vegas
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Attendees watch an outdoor movie in this file photo
North Las Vegas announces free, family-friendly outdoor movie series

Latest News

The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
File Graphic
Police looking for suspect after physical assault on UNLV campus
After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed...
2 men cited for communicating on emergency dispatch channel