GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect injured during escape

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
By WPVI staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) - A robbery at a Pennsylvania Apple store went downhill when the suspect apparently injured himself.

Police say the man tried to make his getaway after a robbery at the Apple store in the Willow Grove Mall on April 13.

Video, which is now part of the police investigation, captures the moment he tried to escape by jumping from the second floor of the mall.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter. (WPVI, ANONYMOUS WITNESS VIDEO, CNN)

The man tumbled to the ground, breaking his pelvis and tail bone. He then tried to limp away, but the pain appeared too much as he laid sprawled on the mall floor.

Abington police say the suspect, Abdi Wasuge, acted like a customer at the Apple store and said he wanted to purchase two MacBook Pro laptops, an iPhone 14 and other accessories.

Instead of buying the items, police say he snatched them and tried to run out of the store, but a good Samaritan engaged Wasuge.

A struggle ensued and police say Wasuge threatened to shoot the good Samaritan.

He dropped the stolen goods, then made his getaway until the plunge onto the hard tile floor.

Wasuge also faces charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Oakland A’s sign binding agreement for ballpark in Las Vegas
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
Attendees watch an outdoor movie in this file photo
North Las Vegas announces free, family-friendly outdoor movie series

Latest News

Police looking for suspect after woman assaulted in bathroom on UNLV campus
Police looking for suspect after woman assaulted in bathroom on UNLV campus
Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect's escape caught on camera
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Motorcyclist dead after crash near 215, Buffalo in southwest valley
The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made