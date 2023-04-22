Forecast Outlook-4/22/23

Breezy Start To Saturday
By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:13 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A surface cold front is moving through Southern Nevada Saturday morning creating some breezy to windy conditions.

The wind is supposed to weaken by early afternoon for the valley but at Lake Mead it could create some choppy waters.

As the front moves through a layer of mid to high level clouds will be over us.

For Sunday ridge of high pressure slides into our area pushing our daytime temperatures up several degrees.

Around us there is the potential for some light rain and thunderstorms as a weak system will be to the east of us.

For the week ahead dry air and above seasonal temperatures are what we expect.

