Federal funding coming to convert some CCSD fields from grass to turf

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Biden administration will invest $140 million in water conservation and efficiency projects across western states including Nevada.

According to the Department of the Interior, the projects include 84 initiatives in 15 states, which are expected to conserve enough to meet the needs of more than 940-thousand people.

Here at home, the Southern Nevada Water Authority will get $2 million for incentives to convert natural grass to turf.

1.5 million square feet will be converted at 22 fields at 11 high schools within Clark County School District.

The investment is part of the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART program, which aims to increase water supply sustainability and modernize relevant infrastructure.

You can read the full plan below:

