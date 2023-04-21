Terrible’s hiring for over 200 positions at Las Vegas job fair

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Terrible’s announced that it will host a job fair next Thursday as it looks to fill positions at its locations across Southern Nevada.

According to a news release, Terrible’s is hosting a job fair for more than 200 positions on Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company says it is seeking team members for both salaried management positions, as well as hourly positions that start at up to $16 per hour and include full benefits.

Terrible’s recommends interested applicants should apply online at terribles.com/jobs prior to the job fair.

The company is asking applicants to bring their work cards and I-9 documents to the job fair and be prepared to interview on site.

Terrible’s owns and operates over 170 convenience stores and over 75 car washes in Southern Nevada.

The job fair will be held at Terrible’s Employment Center, 3670 W. Dewey Drive.

