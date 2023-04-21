Terrible’s hiring for over 200 positions at Las Vegas job fair

Job application
Job application(MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Terrible’s announced that it will host a job fair next Thursday as it looks to fill positions at its locations across Southern Nevada.

According to a news release, Terrible’s is hosting a job fair for more than 200 positions on Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company says it is seeking team members for both salaried management positions, as well as hourly positions that start at up to $16 per hour and include full benefits.

Terrible’s recommends interested applicants should apply online at terribles.com/jobs prior to the job fair.

The company is asking applicants to bring their work cards and I-9 documents to the job fair and be prepared to interview on site.

Terrible’s owns and operates over 170 convenience stores and over 75 car washes in Southern Nevada.

The job fair will be held at Terrible’s Employment Center, 3670 W. Dewey Drive.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Oakland A’s sign binding agreement for ballpark in Las Vegas
Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Attendees watch an outdoor movie in this file photo
North Las Vegas announces free, family-friendly outdoor movie series
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium announces on-site composting program
FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water...
Feds will release more water downstream into drought-stricken Lake Mead after wet winter
Over 100,000 ladybugs were released by Resorts World this week. (Courtesy Resorts World)
Resorts World releases over 100K ladybugs to help Las Vegas Valley landscapes
Families of Las Vegas shooting victims to receive money from gunman’s estate
Families of Las Vegas shooting victims to receive money from gunman’s estate