State urges public to avoid section of Waikiki shoreline until monk seal mom, pup leave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officials are asking the public to stay away from Kaimana Beach for the next five to seven weeks.

Fencing, signage and 24-hour security have been set up on the Waikiki beach to protect Kaiwi the monk seal and her newborn pup.

“It’s better for you at this point to find another beach to recreate at, while we let these seals do their natural born thing and are able to to stay here without any kind of human interaction,” said Jason Redulla, chief of DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is enforcing a 50-yard cordon around the monk seals at all times. Officers on Jet skis will monitor the seals when they’re in the water.

Cross the line and you risk citation or arrest. Violations range from a misdemeanor for disregarding the state’s enforcement operation to a felony for intentionally harassing or hurting an endangered species.

That’s why officials are asking the public to just stay away.

“The Kaimana beach area is going to be unsafe to swim for the five to seven week nursing period... because the seals may move a little bit larger or different direction from just this exact beach area,” said Diana Kramer, regional marine wildlife response coordinator, NOAA Fisheries, Pacific Islands Regional Office.

“Not only is the mother protective, but the pup is young and impressionable. It runs the risk of becoming too habituated to people and not learning the wild behaviors.”

Ocean Safety will also be on hand from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for emergencies.

”These are wild animals. They will attack and or bite if they’re incited,” said Redulla.

That’s what happened last July — when another monk seal Rocky attacked a swimmer who got too close to her and her pup. The swimmer had ignored warnings to keep her distance.

“Please stay away for this very brief but really critical period so that mom and her pup can have the time that they need and so that the public can be safe,” said Laura Kaakua, DLNR Deputy Director.

For those who want to catch a glimpse of the pair, Hawaii Marine Animal Response will be on site to educate spectators.

It is also working with nearby schools to name Kaiwi’s pup — the fourth seal to be born at Kaimana Beach.

