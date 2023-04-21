Resorts World releases over 100K ladybugs to help Las Vegas Valley landscapes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Landscapes in the Las Vegas Valley are again getting some help with pest management thanks to Resorts World.

Resorts World said that it released more than 100,000 ladybugs throughout the property’s outdoor landscape on Thursday.

The property first held a ladybug release at the property in 2022 and released 100,000 as part of the event.

“The ladybug release event is a part of the resort’s integrated pest management program that naturally minimizes the use of pesticides and benefits the wider Las Vegas Valley,” Resorts World said.

