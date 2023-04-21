Police say horse tranquilizer found in street drugs in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The drug Xylazine, also known as Tranq, is an animal tranquilizer used on horses. However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says lab tests show the drug has been found in street drugs in the valley.

Police say Xylazine is mixed into other drugs to increase the amount of a product, which in turn is more profitable to a dealer. They say Tranq prolongs a drug’s high. Xylazine can slow someone’s breathing, make them lethargic and can lead to death.

President Biden has designated Fentanyl, combined with Xylazine, as an emerging threat to the U.S. Metro Police say the drug made it to Las Vegas from the East Coast, like what police saw with Fentanyl. And while the amount of Xylazine being seen locally isn’t substantial, around 12 incidents of it found in pills, police are still concerned.

“The issue I have with Xylazine is that it’s a non-opioid. So, the Narcan that we’re issuing to counteract the effects of Fentanyl, unfortunately Xylazine is not, Narcan will not work on Xylazine,” said Captain Branden Clarkson who is with Metro’s Major Violators Narcotics Crimes Bureau.

Clarkson says people should still be given Narcan because Fentanyl could be part of the overdose but says someone overdosing on Xylazine needs to get medical treatment right away.

Police say they plan to keep spreading the word about Xylazine because of the potential dangers.

“I don’t want some kid to be at a party, or peer pressure, or whatever it is. It’s just not worth it. It’s not worth it at all. If it scares me, it should scare anyone else,” said Clarkson.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has introduced a bill that adds the illegal use of Xylazine for humans to federal regulations, including the DEA’s list of scheduled drugs.

