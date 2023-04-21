NFL indefinitely suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy

NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended six games.

Cephus, Moore and Toney are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, and may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Berryhill and Williams were suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. They are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games., and their suspensions will take effect at the final roster cutdown.

In a release, the NFL said that a “league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

The Lions released Cephus and Moore on Friday.

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement that the players “exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.”

Holmes also said that the team will work with Stanley and Jameson “to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

The Commanders said in a statement that the team has “cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Oakland A’s sign binding agreement for ballpark in Las Vegas
Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Attendees watch an outdoor movie in this file photo
North Las Vegas announces free, family-friendly outdoor movie series
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Where will the A's play while new Las Vegas ballpark is built?
Where will the A's play while new Las Vegas ballpark is built?
FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Nevada lawmakers await details of A’s land buy in Las Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates with the puck against Winnipeg Jets...
Jets and Golden Knights tied 1-1 heading to game 3
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during...
Mark Stone scores twice to lift Golden Knights past Jets 5-2