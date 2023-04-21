Henderson woman’s family speaks after boyfriend takes plea deal in her death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Cheryllyn Beardall’s boyfriend confessed on Tuesday to killing her, Beardall’s family opened up to FOX5 about how they’re feeling.

“After the plea and what he said he did with the body, it just seems unreal,” Beardall’s sister Jessica Knuutila said. “It kind of hits as definite now.”

Beardall disappeared in July 2020, and while she was never found, police say they found evidence that Phillip O’Reilley killed her. Now, as a condition of his plea agreement, O’Reilly must lead investigators to her body.

Before Beardall’s disappearance, her family says there were signs of an abusive relationship with O’Reilley.

“He’d start hitting us for not doing the right thing or even saying the right thing,” Beardall’s 14-year-old son Achilles recalled.

Achilles says he and his two sisters were constantly abused by O’Reilley.

“She told me that she was whipped with a dog leash by Phillip,” Knuutila said about Beardall’s oldest daughter, “Because she didn’t finish cleaning up her room.”

Knuutila also recalled seeing a welt on the girl.

“I said, ‘What’s that?’ And she said, ‘It’s a secret, I’m not supposed to tell you.’ And she was horrified.”

Achilles says a dog leash was O’Reilly’s preferred method of doling out punishment, even making Beardall’s children bring it to her so he could beat her with it.

“I did need to bring a leash to her multiple times,” Achilles solemnly recalled.

Despite multiple attempts at an intervention from Beardall’s family over the years, she defended O’Reilly.

“She just kept saying, ‘Yeah, everything’s fine at home.’” Knuutila said. “You don’t know what he’s like at home. He’s a great guy.”

When Beardall disappeared in July 2020, it was difficult for her family to even know she was gone. Beardall was not able to contact her family much at that point since O’Reilly controlled who she could talk to, and often took her phone away.

“He kept her away from us and kept her kind of isolated,” Knuutila said.

The night before Beardall went missing, Achilles said O’Reilly tried to turn the kids against their mother.

“The night before, he asked us to decide who to live with,” he said.

Achilles says O’Reilly coerced the children, who were all younger than 15 at the time, to say they’d live with him over their mother. When Beardall went missing and O’Reilly told the kids she abandoned them, Achilles didn’t know how to react.

“I felt like I couldn’t mourn,” he said. “It felt wrong to mourn.”

Over time, Achilles grew more suspicious of O’Reilly, and upon learning recently that O’Reilly did kill Beardall, Achilles has some degree of peace of mind.

“It was almost like a relief in a sense that I didn’t really have to worry about it anymore,” he said.

Overall, Beardall’s family is relieved they won’t have to go through a lengthy trial reliving their beloved Cheryllyn’s death. However, they tell FOX 5 that closure is still difficult to find.

O’Reilly’s sentencing is set for June 7. The family will be there, with Achilles set to give an impact statement directly to O’Reilly.

