Free weekly movie nights to be held at the District at Green Valley Ranch
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The District at Green Valley Ranch has announced that it will bring back its free weekly movie nights.
According to a news release, the free movies will be shown on Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. on The Green, located on Village Walk Drive, adjacent to Whole Foods.
The District says the family-friendly movie lineup includes:
- May 6 | Top Gun
- May 13 | Top Gun: Maverick
- May 20 | Sign 2
- May 27 | Lightyear
- June 3 | Prom (PG-13) in partnership with Henderson Pride
- June 10 | Puss in Boots: The Last Knight
- June 17 | Black Panther
- June 24 | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
