Free weekly movie nights to be held at the District at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The District at Green Valley Ranch has announced that it will bring back its free weekly movie nights.

According to a news release, the free movies will be shown on Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. on The Green, located on Village Walk Drive, adjacent to Whole Foods.

The District says the family-friendly movie lineup includes:

May 6 | Top Gun

May 13 | Top Gun: Maverick

May 20 | Sign 2

May 27 | Lightyear

June 3 | Prom (PG-13) in partnership with Henderson Pride

June 10 | Puss in Boots: The Last Knight

June 17 | Black Panther

June 24 | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

