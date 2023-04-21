Free weekly movie nights to be held at the District at Green Valley Ranch

The District at Green Valley Ranch
The District at Green Valley Ranch(PABLO MASON | The District at Green Valley Ranch)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The District at Green Valley Ranch has announced that it will bring back its free weekly movie nights.

According to a news release, the free movies will be shown on Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. on The Green, located on Village Walk Drive, adjacent to Whole Foods.

The District says the family-friendly movie lineup includes:

  • May 6 | Top Gun
  • May 13 | Top Gun: Maverick
  • May 20 | Sign 2
  • May 27 | Lightyear
  • June 3 | Prom (PG-13) in partnership with Henderson Pride
  • June 10 | Puss in Boots: The Last Knight
  • June 17 | Black Panther
  • June 24 | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

