Forecast Outlook - 4/21/23

Warm Breezes For The Weekend
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A beautiful spring-like Friday for Southern Nevada with temperatures in the low-80′s. Friday evening will stay on the mild side, with a few gusts getting into the double-digits.

A slight breeze returns Saturday afternoon, and clouds will stick around for a majority of the day. Temperatures build back into the low-80′s Saturday and the mid-upper 80′s on Sunday.

A few clouds stick around Sunday with a slight chance of a passing shower for the mountains.

We’ll stay above average through next week, and a few days in the 90s will be possible by Thursday and Friday.

Forecast Outlook - 4/21/23
