Clark County hopes new bike racks outside Allegiant Stadium will alleviate some traffic congestion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the announcement of the Oakland A’s buying land near the T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium, an already congested area of the Las Vegas Strip may soon be getting busier.

It’s a hot topic of discussion among city leaders. Easing traffic congestion getting to and from Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders and county leaders installed new bike racks at the big venue hoping to get more cars off the road.

Lot B is where you can see the new bike racks placed outside of Allegiant Stadium.

Those who are wanting to travel to the stadium by riding their bike now have a safe way to lock up and secure their bicycle.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said the new bike racks will be helpful to locals and employees getting to the stadium and a representative from RTC which offers non-stop transit service to Allegiant said just last year it provided transit to thousands of fans to the raider’s games.

County leaders are hoping more people will bike to the stadium freeing up our roads even more.

“People like me who just like to ride their bike to the game or to the event but there is also a significant impact for people who work here and making sure they have a safe way to get to work,” said Naft.

“Just last year we moved over 64,000 locals and fans to the Raiders games so that gets about 40 thousand cars off the road,” said a representative from RTC.

Bike lane paths were also added on site creating safe travels for those commuting to the stadium via bike.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.