Oakland A’s sign binding agreement for ballpark in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland A’s Major League Baseball team has announced a binding agreement to purchase land for a future baseball stadium in Las Vegas.
In a statement obtained Wednesday by FOX5, the team said the bid to stay in California’s Bay has made little progress despite efforts to stay.
The team said they “realize this is a difficult day for Oakland fans and the community.”
The Associated Press reported that the A’s will work with local and state governments on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium.
The Oakland A’s president told the AP the team hopes to break ground by next year with a move-in date by 2027.
Below is the team’s full statement:
FOX5 also reached out to Governor Joe Lombardo’s office for comment and received this statement:
