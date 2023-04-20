Oakland A’s sign binding agreement for ballpark in Las Vegas

FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, July 9, 2022. The A's lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and though they might be forced to extend the terms, the club and Major League Baseball have deemed the stadium unsuitable for a professional franchise.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland A’s Major League Baseball team has announced a binding agreement to purchase land for a future baseball stadium in Las Vegas.

In a statement obtained Wednesday by FOX5, the team said the bid to stay in California’s Bay has made little progress despite efforts to stay.

The team said they “realize this is a difficult day for Oakland fans and the community.”

The Associated Press reported that the A’s will work with local and state governments on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium.

The Oakland A’s president told the AP the team hopes to break ground by next year with a move-in date by 2027.

FOX5 is working to learn more about the stadium location.

Below is the team’s full statement:

FOX5 also reached out to Governor Joe Lombardo’s office for comment and received this statement:

This is a developing story.

