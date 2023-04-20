Oakland A’s sign binding agreement for ballpark in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland A’s Major League Baseball team has announced a binding agreement to purchase land for a future baseball stadium in Las Vegas.

In a statement obtained Wednesday by FOX5, the team said the bid to stay in California’s Bay has made little progress despite efforts to stay.

The team said they “realize this is a difficult day for Oakland fans and the community.”

The Associated Press reported that the A’s will work with local and state governments on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium.

The Oakland A’s president told the AP the team hopes to break ground by next year with a move-in date by 2027.

FOX5 is working to learn more about the stadium location.

Below is the team’s full statement:

The A’s have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a future ballpark in Las Vegas. We realize this is a difficult day for our Oakland fans and community. For more than 20 years, the A’s have focused on securing a new home for the Club, and have invested unprecedented time and resources for the past six years to build a ballpark in Oakland. Even with support from fans, leaders at the city, county, and state level, and throughout the broader community, the process to build a new ballpark in Oakland has made little forward progress for some time. We have made a strong and sincere effort to stay here. We recognize that this is very hard to hear. We are disappointed that we have been unable to achieve our shared vision of a waterfront ballpark. As we shift our focus to Vegas, we will continue to share details about next steps.

FOX5 also reached out to Governor Joe Lombardo’s office for comment and received this statement:

“Welcoming the A’s to Las Vegas would be great news for Southern Nevada as well as our entire state. The prospect of bringing new jobs, more economic development, and an exceptional MLB team to Las Vegas is exciting on many levels. As we continue to navigate this opportunity, I’m in regular communication with the A’s, Major League Baseball, legislative leadership, and local and state stakeholders.”

This is a developing story.

