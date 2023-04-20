North Las Vegas announces free, family-friendly outdoor movie series

Attendees watch an outdoor movie in this file photo
Attendees watch an outdoor movie in this file photo(WTVY News 4)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas on Thursday announced a free, family-friendly outdoor movie series that will be hosted at parks across the area.

According to a news release, the activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and movies will start at dusk on their designated nights.

North Las Vegas’ Movie Madness schedule is as follows:

Movie Madness Schedule

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
    • Date: Friday, April 28
    • Location: Nature Discovery Park
    • Address: 2627 Nature Park Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89084
  • Minions: Rise of Gru
    • Date: Friday, May 12
    • Location: Desert Horizons Park
    • Address: 3750 Simmons Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2
    • Date: Friday, May 19
    • Location: Seastrand Park
    • Address: 6330 Camino Eldorado Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
  • Lightyear
    • Date: Friday, August 11
    • Location: Valley View Park
    • Address: 2000 Bennett Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
  • Vivo
    • Date: Friday, August 25
    • Location: Tom Williams Elementary School
    • Address: 3000 East Tonopah Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
  • Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
    • Date: Friday, September 15
    • Location: Deer Springs Park
    • Address: 6550 Aviary Way, North Las Vegas, NV 89084
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
    • Date: Friday, September 22
    • Location: Theron Goynes Park
    • Address: 3909 West Washburn Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
  • DC League of Super Pets
    • Date: Friday, October 6
    • Location: Hartke Park
    • Address: 1401 East Tonopah Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

According to the city, items permitted at the event include blankets and chairs. However, items that are not permitted at the movie nights include alcohol, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas. 

Smoking and vaping are not permitted at these events, the city says.

For more information, visit www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

