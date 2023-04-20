North Las Vegas announces free, family-friendly outdoor movie series

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas on Thursday announced a free, family-friendly outdoor movie series that will be hosted at parks across the area.

According to a news release, the activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and movies will start at dusk on their designated nights.

North Las Vegas’ Movie Madness schedule is as follows:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Date: Friday, April 28 Location: Nature Discovery Park Address: 2627 Nature Park Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Minions: Rise of Gru Date: Friday, May 12 Location: Desert Horizons Park Address: 3750 Simmons Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Date: Friday, May 19 Location: Seastrand Park Address: 6330 Camino Eldorado Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Lightyear Date: Friday, August 11 Location: Valley View Park Address: 2000 Bennett Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Vivo Date: Friday, August 25 Location: Tom Williams Elementary School Address: 3000 East Tonopah Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Date: Friday, September 15 Location: Deer Springs Park Address: 6550 Aviary Way, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Date: Friday, September 22 Location: Theron Goynes Park Address: 3909 West Washburn Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

DC League of Super Pets Date: Friday, October 6 Location: Hartke Park Address: 1401 East Tonopah Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89030



According to the city, items permitted at the event include blankets and chairs. However, items that are not permitted at the movie nights include alcohol, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas.

Smoking and vaping are not permitted at these events, the city says.

For more information, visit www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

