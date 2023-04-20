Las Vegas police locate suspect accused of assaulting 73-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after she was accused of assaulting a 73-year-old woman in March.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating the suspect, who has now been identified as 33-year-old Savannah Johnson.

LVMPD had said the incident occurred on March 23 in the 2000 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said the incident left the 73-year-old woman with substantial bodily injuries.

According to police, Johnson was taken into custody on Wednesday. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on a vulnerable victim/older person, according to LVMPD.

