Las Vegas business discusses impact of Oakland A’s ballpark deal

By Dani Masten
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Right off the bat, it looks like an empty dirt lot at Tropicana west of Dean Martin Drive but in the near future is expected to be home to the Oakland A’s

“It is great,” said a representative for a nearby business Raul De La Cruz. “I think Vegas needed the lift of a major league coming to town.”

In September of 2022, Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced the former Wild Wild West Hotel property would be demolished.

Now, the 49-acre lot of land could become a stadium holding 30,000 to 35,000 seats for Oakland A’s fans.

“They are going to be our neighbors, right next door, but again exciting for tourism in general,” said De La Cruz.

Cruz, a representative for Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures said while construction will be a bit of a hindrance, they do expect more foot traffic.

“We have seen an influx as allegiant and everything else so with that, we are hoping the same now that we are getting a major league baseball team,” said De La Cruz.

The a’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium but no clear answer on what this could mean for your tax dollars.

“I think the impact remains to be seen and that is what I want to know very quickly here. Certainty the team is up in Carson City working with the governor and legislature to see what kind of deal they can get,” said Clark County commissioner Michael Naft.

The intent is to construct a retractable roof stadium that will cost 1.5 billion dollars.

