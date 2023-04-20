John Mull’s Meats designated as historic site in city of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Las Vegas business John Mull’s Meats has received even more recognition.

The Las Vegas City Council in December voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register.

On Thursday, the city updated that John Mull’s Meats & Road Kill Grill is officially on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register.

John Mull moved from Pennsylvania to the Las Vegas area in 1938 and later founded Mull’s Meats in 1954.



According to the city, “the two nominated buildings located on the property were constructed in 1953 and represent Las Vegas’ 1950s boom period of building and growth.”

John Mull’s Meats & Road Kill Grill is located at 3730 Thom Boulevard.

