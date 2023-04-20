FULL INTERVIEW: Oakland A’s president discusses binding agreement for Las Vegas ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland A’s are inching closer to Las Vegas after signing a binding agreement to build a ballpark near the Las Vegas Strip.

FOX5 Sports Director Kevin Bolinger spoke with A’s president Dave Kaval about the move and what comes over the next couple of years.

According to Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, the new ballpark would be built near Tropicana and Dean Martin, not far from the Las Vegas Strip, the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium and the Golden Knights’ T-Mobile Arena.

Commissioner Naft said the site would be where the former Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel was. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced in Sept. 2022 that the property would be demolished and redeveloped.

The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground by next year and would hope to be move to their new home by 2027.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

