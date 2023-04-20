Forecast Outlook - 4/20/23

High pressure is building into the desert southwest Thursday, which is bringing sunshine and warmer weather to Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas will keep temperatures above average through most of next week, but the warmest days arrive over the weekend and next Monday.

Forecast high temperatures will be 84° on Saturday and 89° on Sunday. The breeze will return on Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

An area of low pressure will pass by next Monday, increasing the wind and dropping temperatures to the low 80s.

We’re locked in a dry pattern with no rain chances over the next 7 days.

