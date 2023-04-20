Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Powerball ticket worth more than $1.5 million will expire soon.

The ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

It was sold in Los Gatos, California, which is south of San Francisco.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.

If no one turns in the winning ticket by April 24, the $1.5 million prize will go to California Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in south Las Vegas Valley
Phillip O'Reilly
Las Vegas man promises to say where girlfriend is buried as part of plea deal
Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) gets his face cut on the skate of Vegas Golden Knights...
Jets’ Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face against Golden Knights

Latest News

FILE - Todd Haimes, second from right, and his fellow producers accept the Tony Award for Best...
Todd Haimes, who led a theater company to Broadway, dies
Leslie attends Triple J’s Childcare and Learning Center in East Cleveland on Euclid Avenue. The...
Video: Day care worker strikes 5-year-old girl with Down syndrome
FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning...
BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff
Additional doses of the bivalent COVID-19 booster have been given the green light for some by...
Some can get another COVID-19 vaccine booster
SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later