Concerned about an illegal ‘short-term rental’ in your neighborhood? FOX5 answers your questions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it’s ramping up code enforcement with Metro Police as officials work to issue licenses. As the practice faces fierce debate, FOX5 answers questions for those who do want to report a problem property.

FOX5 told you how Metro Police were doing ‘spot checks’ on suspected short-term rental properties. “Encouraging neighbors to report homeowners to report their neighbors whom they suspect are renting short term simply because they see people with suitcases is not only encouraging a NIMBY-atmosphere in Las Vegas but also encouraging people to discriminate their fellow human being simply because of the way they look or act,” said Jackie Flores of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association, following more details surrounding ramped-up enforcement.

There are residents for police intervention who have had encounters with problem properties. One local saw the story and supports police intervention, asking FOX5: how can they have the police come by, too?

“The LVMPD proactively contacted several short-term rental locations where we have encountered problems in the past. Officers remind occupants of noise ordinances of which short-term renters may not be aware of and to be mindful of their neighbors. Our goal is to provide awareness and education while keeping our community safe,” a spokesperson said about the latest enforcement efforts.

Last May, a homeowner named “Shelly” in the Spring Valley neighborhood filed a complaint to Clark County about a neighbor. She had not heard back.

“I have two teenage daughters. So it’s always a concern for me with all these different men coming in and out of the house,” Shelly said, welcoming a police visit.

" I don’t think it’s excessive because these are commercial businesses being operated in a residential neighborhood. I have a right to feel safe in my own home,” she said, concerned about strangers with criminal backgrounds staying next door.

The neighbor in question tells FOX5 by phone, they rent out rooms “month to month” on AirBnB and stopped short-term rentals a long time ago. The neighbor has 22 listings tied to their name; most, including their primary home, do require 31 day stays. The neighbor said it was “the app’s fault” when FOX5 found it could book stays for several days on at least one listing on a nearby property.

FOX5 got these questions answered by Clark County officials and Metro Police.

Q: If I suspect an illegal short-term rental in my neighborhood and am concerned about it, what should I do?

A: Clark County: " Complaints should be submitted through the FixIt Clark County app or the online portal at https://ClarkCountyNV.gov/FixIt.

Q: How is Clark County stepping up enforcement of short-term rentals, and working with Metro Police on home visits?

A: Clark County: “Clark County Code Enforcement has a team dedicated to enforcing illegal short-term rentals. Clark County has increased the number of Code Enforcement Specialists assigned to enforce illegal short-term rentals. We will continue to work with LVMPD on chronic nuisance issues involving short-term rentals as needed.

Q: If there’s a property owner who is “out of town” who continues to operate short-term rentals despite various warnings, what steps will the County take?

A: Clark County: “Clark County Code Enforcement has a number of enforcement tools available to them to assist in gaining compliance with problem short-term rental properties, including issuing notices of violation, fines, liens, misdemeanor citations and other court actions as needed. The goal, whenever possible, is to gain voluntary compliance through education.”

Q: Are more residents turning to Airbnbs, possibly, due to the rise in evictions?

A: Clark County: “It’s uncertain.”

Q: When short-term rentals become licensed, how many licenses are allowed per owner? (If a homeowner has 2 or more properties they would like to use?)

A: Clark County: “Short-term rental licenses are limited to one license per person.”

Q: If a homeowner “rents” out rooms on sites like Airbnb for a minimum 31 days at a time, are they compliant with current county law as a landlord-tenant setup?

A: Clark County: “Correct, rentals of 31 days or more are not considered short-term rentals.”

Q: If there’s a neighbor concerned with an illegal short-term rental, at what point should they call police?

A: LVMPD: “If residents are having issues within their neighborhood regarding disturbances, large gatherings, or noise complaints, we encourage them to contact the police. If the issues are persistent and within LVMPD’s jurisdiction, we ask that people contact their local area command and speak to the Community Oriented Policing (COP) section. Pages - Find Your Station (lvmpd.com).”

