Clark County receives grant to offer free swimming lessons to toddlers

A pool in Clark County is seen in this file photo.
A pool in Clark County is seen in this file photo.(Clark County/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With summer quickly approaching, Clark County Parks and Recreation is helping to make sure children are safe in the water.

According to Clark County, the Parks and Recreation Department has received a grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council to provide free swimming lessons to toddlers.

Clark County advises that registration for the first session of the summer swim lessons will open on Thursday, May 26.

For more information and to register, click HERE.

