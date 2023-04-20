Clark County commissioners wanting change in The Animal Foundation’s intake program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following Tuesday’s Clark County Commission meeting, commissioners are questioning the Animal Foundation’s intake process and budget.

County leaders said they’re weighing their options with what they need to do with the shelter: do they continue giving them money, or perhaps think of other ways as the Animal Foundation’s intake program has received lots of concerns?

”It turns out that The Animal Foundation apparently doesn’t have the capacity to do that, so they’ve been scheduling appointments,” said Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom. At this point, a scheduled appointment is the only way someone can drop off a stray.

“That can be from a week to a month and frankly the question is ‘what do we do with those animals?’” said Segerblom.

Commissioners are trying to understand why there is not enough room for strays at the shelter.

“If we have to create a new system where those animals can be taken in, whether it’s more money to take animals immediately, it’s just very concerning to have an animal and nowhere to take it,” said Segerblom.

He adds local nonprofits are struggling to find where to take strays. He says oftentimes, they’re bringing animals in themselves with the little resources they have.

“We’re getting lots of complaints from these nonprofits who are trying to take care of these animals, we have to figure out how to solve the problem. I’m not blaming anybody, we have to solve it, if there’s a lost animal, they can take it somewhere and that animal will be treated fairly,” said Segerblom.

Commissioners requested a budget report from the Animal Foundation, and it shows that millions of dollars were given to the shelter.

“At this point, it looks like financially or whatever they don’t have, I don’t know, but they need to change their policy to accept animals immediately,” said Segerblom.

Segerblom is expecting the shelter to meet every quarter. He says this will be a top priority for county leaders.

He adds, if the shelter is unable to adequately bring in more dogs, humanely take care of the dogs, they’ll be forced to look at other options.

“We’re going to have to create another entity or some type of process where these animals can be taken care of between the time they’re caught and The Animal Foundation, I wouldn’t mind having the county $5,000 to $10,000 to these nonprofits so they could increase their capacity,” said Segerblom.

