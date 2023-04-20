96-year-old woman sworn in as US citizen in naturalization ceremony

Maria Del Refugio Orozco was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Wednesday, April 19.
Maria Del Refugio Orozco was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Wednesday, April 19.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two hundred newly-official U.S. Citizens took part in a naturalization ceremony Wednesday morning, including a 96-year-old woman.

Maria Del Refugio Orozco, according to her son, raised 14 children alone after her husband died.

Her grandson was also there to support her this morning and he says their family has been amazed at the work she’s put in.

“We’ve just been so grateful and honestly impressed by her memory,” he said. “You know you have to take that really extensive test to become a citizen and she’s been able to memorize things that I don’t even know.”

She now has 90 grandchildren and to top it all off, a U.S. citizenship.

