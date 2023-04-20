$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) - Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game April 16, 2010. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million). Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
Here’s how you can apply for your share of a $725M Facebook data privacy settlement
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in south Las Vegas Valley
Phillip O'Reilly
Las Vegas man promises to say where girlfriend is buried as part of plea deal
Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) gets his face cut on the skate of Vegas Golden Knights...
Jets’ Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face against Golden Knights

Latest News

Specialists say his heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which is a direct blow at a...
Health Minute: Damar Hamlin cleared to play after heart arrest
Much of the rhetoric is political posturing ahead of the deadline to raise the debt limit...
US economy moves forward post-pandemic as Biden, McCarthy skirmish over debt ceiling
Lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at...
Lottery bill makes it further than any other in Nevada’s history
Las Vegas police cracking down on Airbnb, short-term rental properties by doing ‘spot checks’
Concerned about an illegal ‘short-term rental’ in your neighborhood? FOX5 answers your questions