1 dead after single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was killed after a single-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 1:27 a.m. near N. Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.
Police said the driver was killed in the crash and a passenger in the vehicle was transported to UMC with minor injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
