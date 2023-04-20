1 dead after single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was killed after a single-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 1:27 a.m. near N. Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.

Police said the driver was killed in the crash and a passenger in the vehicle was transported to UMC with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.