1 dead after 3-vehicle crash Thursday morning near airport connector

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning near the airport connector.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that rolled over.

Police said an adult male was pronounced deceased. At least two other people were transported to Sunrise Trauma, LVMPD said.

Paradise Road north of Flight Path was closed while police investigated.

