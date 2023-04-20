1 dead after 3-vehicle crash Thursday morning near airport connector

Las Vegas police lights generic
Las Vegas police lights generic(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:55 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning near the airport connector.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that rolled over.

Police said an adult male was pronounced deceased. At least two other people were transported to Sunrise Trauma, LVMPD said.

Paradise Road north of Flight Path was closed while police investigated.

