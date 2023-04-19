Unclaimed winning $1.5M Powerball ticket set to expire in California

By Amanda Dalton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million dollars is set to expire on April 24 if the winner doesn’t come forward, according to the California lottery.

KTLA reports that the winning ticket was bought at a Mobil gas station in Los Gatos, California, which is in Santa Clara County. The ticket matched five numbers during the Powerball drawing on Oct. 26, 2022.

Lottery officials cannot tell if a state resident or visitor purchased the winning ticket.

The ticket matched five numbers 19-36-37-46-56. However, it is missing the Powerball number 24.

