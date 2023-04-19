Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros won’t be coaching the team next year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros will not be coaching the team next season, the Golden Knights announced Wednesday.

VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said the decision was mutual. Viveiros’ contract expires June 30.

NEWS: The organization and Manny Viveiros have mutually agreed to part ways. #VegasBorn | #HomeMeansHendersonhttps://t.co/aIhb4FzY8O — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 19, 2023

“We thank Manny for his leadership and dedication in the first three seasons of the Henderson Silver Knights,” McCrimmon said in a statement. “He guided the club through some challenging circumstances and we are grateful for his efforts. We wish Manny all the best moving forward.”

Viveiros was diagnosed with cancer early in the 2021-2022 season and took a brief leave of absence. He rejoined the team in January 2022.

