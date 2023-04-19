Red Rock Canyon warns of rattlesnakes slithering around as Las Vegas weather warms up

A rattlesnake is seen in this photo at Red Rock Canyon.
A rattlesnake is seen in this photo at Red Rock Canyon.(RedRockCynLV/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Canyon is warning guests to be advised that rattlesnakes are slithering about as the weather starts to warm up.

Officials with Red Rock this week shared on Twitter this week that they have already seen quite a few rattlesnakes hanging around the visitor center as the weather has started to heat up.

In particular, Red Rock officials noted they’ve seen the Panamint rattlesnake out and about.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a “danger noodle,” officials offered these tips:

- be aware of surroundings, including the path ahead

- never put hands/feet in places where you can’t see!

