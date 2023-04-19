Palisades Tahoe breaks 25-year record for snowfall
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe says a 25-year record for snowfall in a season was broken earlier this week.
The resort says they have gotten 710 inches of snow, breaking the original record set in 2016-2017 of 707 inches. The record officially fell on Tuesday.
The snow currently stands at 178% of the season average of 400 inches.
