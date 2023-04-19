Palisades Tahoe breaks 25-year record for snowfall

Snow on Palisades Tahoe
Snow on Palisades Tahoe(Palisades Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIC VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe says a 25-year record for snowfall in a season was broken earlier this week.

The resort says they have gotten 710 inches of snow, breaking the original record set in 2016-2017 of 707 inches. The record officially fell on Tuesday.

The snow currently stands at 178% of the season average of 400 inches.

A chart showing the monthly snowfall in the area since November compared to the 2021 average
A chart showing the monthly snowfall in the area since November compared to the 2021 average(Palisades Tahoe)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad in viral Las Vegas middle school brawl now out on bail
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens for season with fruits, veggies
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after equipment issues
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from City of Las Vegas
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from city of Las Vegas