Nevada bill would expand organ harvesting if passed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would expand the rights of persons to donate organs when they die.

SB109 states the existing law allows donors and others to make “anatomical gifts” of human bodies and parts for the purpose of transplantation, therapy, research, or education.

The bill would allow a coroner or medical examiner to release the removal of part of all of a body in custody for the purpose of transplants under certain circumstances.

The requirements include if the subject’s organs are needed by a “procurement organization” and if the donor, while alive, ever said they did not want their organs donated.

If passed the bill would go into effect July 1.

