Nevada bill would expand organ harvesting if passed

Organ Transplant Surgery
Organ Transplant Surgery(mgn)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would expand the rights of persons to donate organs when they die.

SB109 states the existing law allows donors and others to make “anatomical gifts” of human bodies and parts for the purpose of transplantation, therapy, research, or education.

The bill would allow a coroner or medical examiner to release the removal of part of all of a body in custody for the purpose of transplants under certain circumstances.

The requirements include if the subject’s organs are needed by a “procurement organization” and if the donor, while alive, ever said they did not want their organs donated.

If passed the bill would go into effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad in viral Las Vegas middle school brawl now out on bail
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens for season with fruits, veggies
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after equipment issues
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from City of Las Vegas
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from city of Las Vegas

Latest News

A police vehicle is seen in this WILX file photo.
Nevada bill would add oral fluid to roadside tests of suspected DUI stops
Housing crisis, homelessness solutions take center stage for Nevada legislature
Housing crisis, homelessness solutions take center stage for Nevada legislature
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Housing crisis, homelessness solutions take center stage for Nevada legislature
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race