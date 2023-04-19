Nevada bill would add oral fluid to roadside tests of suspected DUI stops

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If passed, a bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would enable peace officers performing traffic stops to use “oral fluid” tests for illegal substances.

SB447 states Nevada law already provides that anyone driving on public roads or highways in the state automatically consents to a preliminary breath test if suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The bill would add tests of oral fluid to determine the presence of a controlled or prohibited substance during such stops, as well.

The bill does not mention language on saliva or buccal swabs specifically.

It would also rename the Committee on Testing for Intoxication to the Committee on Testing for Intoxication and Drug Impairment, the bill states. The committee would have the power to certify devices, as it already does for PBT tests, that do the oral tests.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

