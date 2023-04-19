‘Mahalo Halo’ event to be held at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas

The Container Park in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
The Container Park in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Container Park in downtown Las Vegas says it is celebrating “island culture and the Hawaiian community” by hosting the “Mahalo Halo” event later this month.

According to a news release, the park-wide “Mahalo Halo” event will be held from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

As part of the event, the Container Park says guests are invited to “catch island fever during its ‘Mahala Halo’ block party event! Native islanders, locals and everyone in between are welcome to celebrate Hawaiian culture and ‘hang loose’ while enjoying over 20 guest vendors highlighting Hawaiian cuisine, art and goods while special guest performers take to the stage throughout the day.”

The venue says attendees can expect prominent Hawaiian voices from the community representing “Aloha Spirit” including performers like Kennedy King, Sugatone and Halau Kalihoku / Keikis. Local chefs from eateries like Stop Drop n’ Roll and Iwalani’s Shave Ice will be serving up fresh island fare.

Entry to Downtown Container Park’s “Mahalo Halo” celebration is free.

For more information, visit: downtowncontainerpark.com.

