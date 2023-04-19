Latest on major ‘Dropicana’ construction project and what comes next

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The major construction project years in the making is to replace a nearly 60-year-old bridge, overpasses and ramps near Tropicana Avenue.

‘Dropicana’ closures and demolition started earlier this year for the Tropicana Interchange Project.

NDOT said Wednesday everything is on track and they are currently in phase two of construction.

Crews are currently drilling holes for the support beams of what will eventually be the new flyover ramp of the north half of the Tropicana bridge over I-15.

They are also prepping for the demolition of the Tropicana Avenue bridge over Frank Sinatra.

Starting Sunday, April 23rd Frank Sinatra will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive.

NDOT said it realizes all the construction can be inconvenient and cause delays for your commute but is urging divers to be more aware when passing through construction zones.

“The men and woman that work on the other side of our barriers and walls are real people,” said communications representative for NDOT Justin Hopkins. “They are our neighbors they are mothers, fathers, sisters brothers, husbands and wives and at the end of the day they all want to go home to their families as well.”

The goal of the ‘Dropicana’ project is to help with traffic on Tropicana and give drivers easier access to the Las Vegas Strip.

It is all expected to be completed by early 2025.

