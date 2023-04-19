Las Vegas police offering tour of Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For those not planning to ever see the inside of a jail, Las Vegas police are offering a unique opportunity.

According to Las Vegas police, Recruiting Ofc. Jimison will lead a tour of the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, April 29.

While tours of the jail are open to everyone, the department advises that the participants must be at least 18 years old in order to take part in the tour.

WANNA GO TO JAIL (for a tour?!)



Space is limited! You must be at least 18 years old to participate.



📍Clark County Detention Center: 330 S. Casino Center Blvd.

📅Saturday, April 29th

⏰ 12:00 PM PST



Must RSVP to Recruiting Ofc. Jimison at c14521j@lvmpd.com pic.twitter.com/73ug6rUCqG — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 19, 2023

The tour, which will begin with a classroom learning portion, will begin at noon. While it’s not specified what exactly will be covered on the tour, the agency says the experience lasts about 3 hours.

Space is limited so those interested in participating must RSVP in order to attend, according to LVMPD.

Contact Recruiting Ofc. Jimison via email for more information or to RSVP: c14521j@lvmpd.com

