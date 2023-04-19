Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle in south valley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning in the south valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 7:09 a.m. near the intersection of E. Cactus Avenue and Bermuda Road.
LVMPD said the fatal crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.
Police advised that traffic was shut down in all directions near Cactus and Bermuda while officers investigated.
No further information was immediately available.
