Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle in south valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning in the south valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 7:09 a.m. near the intersection of E. Cactus Avenue and Bermuda Road.

LVMPD said the fatal crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.

Police advised that traffic was shut down in all directions near Cactus and Bermuda while officers investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

