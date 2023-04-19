Las Vegas man promises to say where girlfriend is buried as part of plea deal

Phillip O'Reilly
Phillip O'Reilly(Henderson Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man indicted after his girlfriend went missing in July 2020 has pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday, according to court records.

Phillip Mathew O’Reilly was indicted after Cheryllyn Beardall, 35, disappeared and was never found, despite her car being found a few months later.

As part of his plea, O’Reilly will reveal the location of her remains, the plea agreement said.

O’Reilly was accused of beating Beardall to death between July 20 and July 23, 2020 with his fists and a dog leash, according to the indictment.

O’Reilly later sent emails and social media messages posing as Beardall after her death, authorities said.

On Aug. 12, 2020, a request was submitted to change Beardall’s Facebook password. The next day, Beardall’s account requested to make O’Reilly the legacy contact, allowing him to take over her Facebook page if Beardall died. On Aug. 22, a request was made for permanent deletion of Beardall’s Facebook account.

He is set to be sentenced June 7.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad in viral Las Vegas middle school brawl now out on bail
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens for season with fruits, veggies
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after equipment issues
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from City of Las Vegas
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from city of Las Vegas

Latest News

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas as seen on April 17, 2020.
Las Vegas police offering tour of Clark County Detention Center
A person looks from a viewpoint, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Death Valley National Park, Calif....
Death Valley to be fee-free Saturday to kick off National Park Week
Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his...
Eldorado student pleads guilty in attack on teacher
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas man arrested in December homicide