Las Vegas man promises to say where girlfriend is buried as part of plea deal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man indicted after his girlfriend went missing in July 2020 has pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday, according to court records.

Phillip Mathew O’Reilly was indicted after Cheryllyn Beardall, 35, disappeared and was never found, despite her car being found a few months later.

As part of his plea, O’Reilly will reveal the location of her remains, the plea agreement said.

O’Reilly was accused of beating Beardall to death between July 20 and July 23, 2020 with his fists and a dog leash, according to the indictment.

O’Reilly later sent emails and social media messages posing as Beardall after her death, authorities said.

On Aug. 12, 2020, a request was submitted to change Beardall’s Facebook password. The next day, Beardall’s account requested to make O’Reilly the legacy contact, allowing him to take over her Facebook page if Beardall died. On Aug. 22, a request was made for permanent deletion of Beardall’s Facebook account.

He is set to be sentenced June 7.

