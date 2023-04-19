Las Vegas man killed wife, then stabbed himself, according to police

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man booked in absentia April 15 for the homicide of his wife stabbed himself numerous times and told officers he wanted to die, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Shiva Gummi, 33, after he was taken to UMC and listed in critical condition.

According to the arrest report, Gummi called 911 saying he had stabbed his wife to death and then stabbed himself in their bedroom.

“I want to die but I’m not dying,” he told dispatchers. Police arrived at the scene and found Gummi’s wife, identified as Gwendolin Amsrala, dead and wrapped in blankets, with numerous stab wounds.

Gummi was found with numerous stab wounds as well.

His initial hearing in court is scheduled for May 2.

