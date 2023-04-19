Las Vegas man arrested in December homicide

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested Tuesday, April 18 in connection to a homicide case in December, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Jayda Jones, 18, is being held without bail on charges of murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon as of Wednesday afternoon.

In December, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street and found a man and woman suffering gunshot wounds. The man later died of his injuries.

Both were outside of an apartment when a fight happened with multiple subjects. A suspect later identified as Jones produced a gun and shot both alleged victims before fleeing the area.

Jones’ next hearing will be April 24.

