Las Vegas ice cream truck owners fill need in community beyond hunger

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shon Rico Turner and his wife Asia are the owners of the Snack Attack, a food truck serving ice cream, gift baskets, and other treats all around Las Vegas.

“The idea came from me when I was younger. My grandmother actually ran a candy store inside the house,” said Shon.

So they took the idea on the road starting last summer.

Shon and Asia are both ministers, and they soon noticed a need in the community bigger than ice cream.

“It was an opportunity for me to be able to really see what was going on in the kids’ lives, how they were living, where they were from, what it’s like every day in their household, and many of the kids open up,” said Shon.

The Snack Attack’s treats often come with a side of advice and prayer.

Shon said he’s stayed in touch with some of the kids he’s met on the road, and now acts as a mentor to help them through struggles at home and at school.

He said it’s fulfilling for him, too.

“Actually, the kids do more for me sometimes than they think,” said Shon. Sometimes I give them free ice cream, or they might be short a quarter or something, and I let them slide, and they think I’m doing them a big favor, but my days are not always the best. They’re not always good, and when I get out on the truck, they put me in a different environment, put me in a different mindset to be able to have compassion on people, to help people.”

As the weather heats up, the Snack Attack is ready to roll, to serve the community in more ways than one.

The Turners also plan to apply for grant funding to keep their mission going.

Shon was at a resource event for small businesses and food trucks at the Expo World Market Center Tuesday, where he got his truck inspected.

He said there have been some unexpected obstacles and costs associated with starting the snack truck, but he’s glad he did it as he’s seen the impact they’ve made on the community.

