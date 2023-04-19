Las Vegas gym offers women’s self-defense classes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gym in Las Vegas has started offering self-defense classes specifically for women.

The gym, Self Made Training Facility Las Vegas, offers women’s self-defense classes on Wednesdays.

Trainers at the gym say the classes are led by an experienced self-defense instructor and “cover a variety of techniques and strategies to help you feel more confident and empowered in any situation.”

“Whether you are a beginner or have some previous experience, all women are welcome to attend,” the group says.

The gym is located at 5959 S Valley View Boulevard.

For more information, visit: https://las-vegas.selfmadetrainingfacility.com/.

