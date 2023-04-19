Kingman community mourning after crash kills 2 teen girls, injures 3 boys

The collision happened Thursday night just before 10 p.m. near Louise Avenue and Sage Street, off Route 66.
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:55 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community in Kingman is grieving the loss of two teens who were killed in a crash, and three others were badly injured. The collision happened Thursday night just before 10 p.m. near Louise Avenue and Sage Street, off Route 66.

The crash has completely shaken up the community. All the teens involved went to the same high school in Kingman, and the two girls were on the softball team. The school has canceled the rest of the softball season and prom.

The city of Kingman isn’t the same. But loved ones are holding each other a little tighter after 17-year-old Tatum Meins and 15-year-old Sherene Walema died in the crash. Three 16-year-old boys were also in the car and airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital. Investigators say one of the boys was driving and began sliding sideways, striking two electric poles. Four of the teens were ejected, and the driver was trapped inside. Police say speeding may be a factor.

Devon Cutshaw is close friends with Meins’ family. She says Meins was set to graduate in six weeks, and before the crash, she signed a scholarship offer with a university to play softball. “It’s like a movie, like the worst-case scenario,” Cutshaw said. “You’re not supposed to bury your friends. This money that they’ve been saving for graduation parties and for all these extravagant things now they’re having to use for her services.”

A family friend says all five teens played sports at Lee Williams High School and were very involved.(Devon Cutshaw)

Cutshaw said all five teens played sports at Lee Williams High School and were very involved. “Someone has a connection to every single one of these families,” she said.

Spirit week leading up to prom has been canceled at the school, and the dance has been changed to a later date. Students are also asked to wear school colors to support their classmates on Thursday. All proceeds will be donated to the five families when prom does happen. “Kingman knows how to love their people,” Cutshaw said.

As the community mourns, local businesses are also holding fundraisers to help. Cutshaw says it’s amazing to see everyone pulling together but knows the healing process is far from over. “Unfortunately, they’re little, and I think this will be ever-impacting and everlasting on their hearts and minds,” she said.

Kingman police say two of the teen boys have been released from the hospital, and one is showing signs of improvement. There is a GoFundMe for the families involved. To help, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

