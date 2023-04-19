Jets visit the Golden Knights with 1-0 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) plays during an NHL hockey game against the...
Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) plays during an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:07 AM PDT
(AP) - Winnipeg Jets (46-33-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -151, Jets +129; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Jets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams met Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Jets won 5-1 in the previous matchup. Adam Lowry led the Jets with two goals.

Vegas has a 51-22-9 record overall and a 25-16-1 record in home games. The Golden Knights have gone 18-7-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Winnipeg has a 21-20-1 record in road games and a 46-33-3 record overall. The Jets have gone 16-7-2 in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has 16 goals and 59 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: day-to-day (upper body), Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

